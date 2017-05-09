A kindergarten round-up for Richmond Co. schools

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – On May 9, 2017, all Richmond County elementary schools except C.T.Walker Traditional Magnet and Wheeless Road Elementary will hold a kindergarten round-up from 9 am to 2 pm.

The round-up will allow kindergarteners and their parents to look at their school and enroll. Parents or guardians should bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, and immunization records as well as their social security number.

Parents and students who are zoned for Wheeless Road will need to check the reassignment map to determine the appropriately zoned school for the 2017 to 2018 school year.

If registering online, please have a valid email address to begin the online registration process.

For questions, please contact the Pre-K Office at (706) 826-1266 or by visiting, http://www.k12insight.com/Lets-Talk/Dialogue.aspx?k=WK7KXGLT@DG2Z9BLT.