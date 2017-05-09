Aiken man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

WJBF Staff

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars after being arrested on charges including sexual conduct with minors, one as young as 8-years-old.

28-year-old Michael James Wier has been charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree, two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree, and one count of Disseminating Harmful Material or Exhibiting Harmful Performance to Minor.

The incidents allegedly occurred between May of 2016 and March of 2017 at a home on Wyman Street.

According to arrest warrants, there are 10 alleged victims.

Wier is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

 

