Breaking: FBI Director James Comey Fired

James Comey
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Violent crime has often been a local government concern and a problem that had been on the decline. But rising homicide totals in most of Americas large cities have raised alarms within the Obama administration. Comey says the "very disturbing" homicide spike has law enforcement scrambling to figure out why its happening now, and why in so many cities that seemingly have little in common. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

