Butterflies released at Tobacco Road Elementary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Children at Tobacco Road elementary school watched as butterflies emerged from their cocoons and took flight.

The project began when International Paper Company offered butterfly boxes to the school.

Each classroom teacher was provided one, including instructions.

The kids anxiously watched as one by one, the insects were slowly released.

Julie Hawkins, a teacher at the school, called the experience “priceless”.

“I think it was important they learned the value of life, no matter butterfly or human and also the stages of nature. They grew from eggs to pupa, to chrysalis, to grown butterfly.”

 

