City demolition program debated

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders are not ready to get into the business of tearing down blighted

buildings.

The city Administrator recommending using the up-coming demolitions in Hyde Park, as a test run for an in-house demolition program.

The average cost to tear down a buildings runs more than 6000 dollars, that means the 400 thousand dollars budget doesn’t go far enough.

Commissioners argued having the city do the work could save as much as two thousand dollars per house.

“We have the resources we have the manpower to do in house demolitions at a very bare minimum cost of eradicating these dilapidated houses from the city,” says Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The Engineering Committee deadlocked two two on bringing the demolitions in house, meaning the issues goes to the full commission without a recommendation.