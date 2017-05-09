Fox Creek one win away from first Upper State baseball title in school history

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — Two years ago, North Augusta native Kevin Lynn left the Aiken baseball program for Fox Creek. And while he inherited a talented Predators team, he’s certainly taken it to new heights since taking over as head coach.

Fox Creek is currently on the cusp of making school history. The Predators baseball team has never made it to the state championship and the school is still seeking its first state title in any sport.

The Predators are hosting the Upper State finals Wednesday night at Riverview Park in North Augusta.

“[Fox Creek] played for it in basketball a few years ago, but as far as baseball goes, the Upper State championship is as far as they’ve been,” Lynn said. “So, hopefully we can break that mold.”

Senior, do-it-all utility player Ryan Gregory is eager to make some history in his final weeks as a Predator.

“Feels great knowing that we could be the first in school history to win a championship here,” Gregory said. “A couple people have gotten close, like basketball a couple years ago, but it hasn’t quite gotten there yet and we’re hoping to be the first.”

Fox Creek has not lost yet in the postseason, so it just needs to win one of two games Wednesday to advance to the state title. The first game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.