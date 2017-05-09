It’s a snag for Augusta drag strip proposal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some commissioners say it’s time to get it in gear with a drag strip.

“I think it was always a good idea the reports came back very favorable there great economic potential for the city of Augusta I think the commission did approve it back then,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Commissioner Ben Hasan supports the city building the drag strip but first wants his fellow commissioners to support spending the money on a new feasibility study.

“I would be for a study first were talking about a ten year old study the whole world has changed in ten years’ time,” said Commissioner Hasan.

Ten years ago city leaders did not approve building the drag strip, and today they’re not ready now to step on the gas.

“If you’re going to have this conversation bring the experts to the table allow them to talk about the pros and cons of having a drag race in the city obviously you want to get the citizens engage at the appropriate time and we’re not at that point,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

“We need streets paved we need a whole lot of stuff before I say we need a drag strip,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“Who’s going to run it who’s going to fund it what kind of competitions are we going to have to get our money back there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered,” says Commissioner Grady Smith.

“Are you ready to jump on the gas or hit the brakes?”

“Oh I’m just sitting in neutral,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I think the city should be a major player in this I think we are at a point in time where the city needs to have an economic engine basically more than sales tax,” said Hasan.

Hasan says he is not suggesting any location for the drag strip and the location could to be a part of the study, but the Administrative Services committee did not support going ahead with the study voting instead to send the issue to the full commission without a recommendation.