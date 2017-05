FOLKSTON, GA (WJBF) – It is burning in and around the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, and more than 133 thousand acres have burned since the fire began on April 6, 2017.

Okefenokee National Park is a 402,000-acre wildlife refuge that is located in Charlton Ware and Clinch Counties of Georgia and Florida.

The wildfire is only 12 percent contained and residents should evacuate.

About 100 firefighters from Georgia and Florida have joined together to help fight the massive wildfire.