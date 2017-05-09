Public hearing to discuss new Aiken bike infrastructure plan

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- If you’re searching for a safe place for you and your family to ride your bicycles in downtown Aiken that could soon become a reality.

The city was recently awarded a Federal Transportation Alternative grant, for nearly 82-thousand dollars, to fund bicycle infrastructure.

More bike lanes, share-lanes, and bike route signage would be installed throughout the city.

Tom Lex, of the Bicycle Advisory committee feels the grant would be a great opportunity to make huge economic gains by making their town cyclist-friendly.

“Studies have shown that if you take a community, a downtown area that has connectivity through bicycle friendly routes people actually turn that downtown area into a destination area. They come in and they spend some money there which really fits right in line with what we’re trying to do in Aiken which is a renaissance of downtown Aiken,” Lex said.

A Public Hearing for the bicycle infrastructure project will be held tonight at 6 pm in the Aiken city council chambers.