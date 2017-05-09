Students pay more attention to health as part of Subway challenge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A few students found out that in order to be a good athlete, you have to get out and move. This time they didn’t just have the help from their coach, but an Olympic star.

Students got a taste of what it really takes to be an athlete using various obstacle courses to perform. Those Craig-Houghton students were not alone, they had the help of three-time hammer throw Olympian Amber Campbell.

Keenan Grissett, the school’s Physical Education teacher, led the games.

“On the whistle, ready?” he said.

The students could be seen leaping, jumping and throwing arrows as part of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

Grissett taught them about how a healthy lifestyle is important in order to become an athlete.

“Station one, it seems to be a rope right there so it might be explosion jumping over the rope being able to get over and back. The other ones are cone drills,” Grissett said. “Those are also reaction time drills that you want to go and be able to change directions.”

Campbell, a USA Track and Field Olympian joined the students, using her fitness routine and success as a real life example.

She said, “Kids start at that age where they’re either choosing to be athletes, coach potatoes or video gamers or whatever the case may be. I just want to let them know that it can be a really fun thing.”

The RunJumpThrow Field Day event allowed around 200 local students to help kick off the Subway Fit for Life Challenge. Campbell, an Indianapolis native, is a USA Track and Field hammer throw champion who hopefully inspired the next generation.

“It takes a lot of hard work to get there. It can be a lot of fun going along the way. Having a fit body can help them have a healthy mind. There is really a connection and doing that can get you there in life,” Campbell said.

The challenge requires students track their healthy eating, physical activity and sleep for two weeks this month. Students who complete challenge will receive a free Subway sandwich.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins