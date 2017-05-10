Aiken hires Irmo’s Montgomery as new football coach

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — The new Hornets football coach wants to bring Aiken back to its ‘glory days’ of when it won a state championship in 1992.

J.W. Montgomery was introduced as the replacement for Brian Neal as Aiken’s head football coach Wednesday afternoon. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at Irmo high school near Columbia.

“Traditionally, Aiken High has had great success on the football field and I know that they have always had great potential and I saw this as an opportunity to bring those glory days back to Aiken High.”

Montgomery has noticed what the Hornets’ cross-town rival accomplished last season and wants to achieve the same type of success.

“In the past, South Aiken wasn’t known as a football school, but they’ve really turned it around this past year,” Montgomery said. “[It] had a great season and so I feel like we can come in here and do the same thing at Aiken.”