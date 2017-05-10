Aiken school lunch prices to go up

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The price of school lunches is going up next year for Aiken County students.

Last night, the Board of Education approved a 15-cent increase for paid student lunches.

Aiken County Schools must charge students the difference between free meal reimbursement and paid meal reimbursement, in order to comply with the “Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act,” passed in 2010.

The prices of breakfast will remain the same at $1.75

Lunch prices for elementary schools students will go from $2.30 to $2.45.

For middle and high schools lunch will increase from $2.45 to $2.60.

