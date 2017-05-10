Burke County Sheriff’s Office calls on ‘Camp Impact’ for troubled teens this summer

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants to implement ways to keep troubled teens out of the streets this summer.

With summer approaching, local students will have more free time. And county leaders in Waynesboro want to make sure they use that time wisely.

“It’s nothing for them to do,” said James ‘chick’ Jones, Burke Co. Council Member.

“The biggest concern is for them having something to do, something to do, something that will keep their interest, something that will keep them active, something that will keep them out of trouble,” Lt. Tommie Walker, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and County Counsel are working to plan events to keep teens busy and keep them from getting into trouble.

“If we can get these children involved in activities, positive activities then they’ll have less time to do the wrong stuff,” said James ‘chick’ Jones, Burke Co. Council Member.

“The trouble that they may have gotten themselves into, and there is yet a future for them… and let them know we’re also there by their side,” said Lt. Tommie Walker, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

There is a camp for troubled teens, called “Camp IMPACT”. There will also be “street night lights,” for late night events, designed to keep kids away from gang violence, which has become more common in Burke County.

“And kids just need someone to put their hand on them– not to hit them or hurt them, but to love them,” said James ‘chick’ Jones, Burke Co. Council Member.

“The goal for this summer is to help prepare them, get ready for the next upcoming school year so they can be more focused, and ready to take upon challenges in which they would face,” said Lt. Tommie Walker, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

And leaders hope events like these over the summer will keep teens off the streets and move Burke County one step closer to being a safer community.

“but positive people need to stand up and start doing positive things, with and for our children,” said James ‘chick’ Jones, Burke Co. Council Member.

“Youth know that A– there is something before you that you can strive for, there’s greater in life and if we make that type of impact with our youth I believe with we can make a change in our communities”