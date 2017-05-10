Mayor says about time for Riverwalk improvements

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s Mayor says it’s about time there’s some work coming to Riverwalk.

A commission committee has given the O-K to paint and repair the hand railings and other items at the popular park.

That will cost more than 136-thousand dollars.

Mayor Davis– who called for the work to get done in January– says the city needs to move forward right away.

“It’s one of the highlights of people coming into our city and as such I’m just sad that it’s not been done already we’re going to get it down now I had ask that this get done before Masters,”said Mayor Davis.

The job calls for more than a mile of railings to be painted.

The city will have to hire a contractor, because officials say it’s too large for city paint crews.