Mayor says about time for Riverwalk improvements

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s Mayor says it’s about time there’s some work coming to  Riverwalk.

A commission committee has given the O-K to paint and repair the hand railings and other items at the popular park.
That will cost more than 136-thousand dollars.

Mayor Davis– who called for the work to get done in January– says the city needs to move forward right away.

“It’s one of the highlights  of people coming into our city and as such I’m just sad that it’s not been done already we’re going to get it down now I had ask that this get done before Masters,”said Mayor Davis.
:
The job calls for more than a mile of railings to be painted.
The city will have to hire a contractor, because officials say it’s too large for city paint crews.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s