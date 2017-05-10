Now Snapchats can last forever

By Published:
Snapchat Logo
Snapchat Logo

(WSPA) – You no longer have to miss a snap ever again.

The social media app now has a new feature that allows users to see pictures and videos for as long as they want.

It’s called “infinity.”

Before, you could send snaps that would disappear after someone viewed it. Now they will stick around for a while. If you want your picture or video up for ever, just click the “infinity” button before uploading it.

Snapchat also unveiled its new magic eraser tool, a gif like video looping feature, and an emoji doodle tool.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s