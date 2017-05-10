Nurses Week celebrated by local nurse and daughters

CSRA (WJBF) – This is Nurses Week across the country, and as we celebrate those caregivers, we are also preparing to celebrate Mother’s Day. And one local nurse has a daughter and daughter in law following in her footsteps.

“I think if anyone knows me, and what people often say about me is that they know the love I have and the passion I have for nursing”

Debra Marranci has been a Registered Nurse at the Childrens Hospital of Georgia for more than 30 years. She got into nursing after watching her grandmother, and the passion she had for the operating room. And she had hopes that HER passion would be passed down to her children.

“As I grew up, I just don’t know anything else that I would be,” says Debra’s daughter, Andrea Anderson. “I’ve always watched my mom and seen my mom and heard her stories so I honestly have no idea what other path I would’ve taken”

That passion also reached her daugther-in-law, Kristina Anderson.

“Andrea and Debra have both been really positive influences on my life and I just left like that was the path that I wanted to follow”

Debra’s daughter, Andrea and her daughter-in-law, Kristina, have been nurses for a combined 13 years.

They say Debra has been a big part of that, and I asked them how they’d describe Debra in one word.

“Happy, she’s always happy, she’s always excited,” says Kristina.

“So I’ll use passionate, she’s passionate about anything and everything she does,” says Andrea.

And with a family this close, they plan to make this mom a proud one by continuing her path as a nurse.

“She’s an encourager and motivator, she listens when you have things to vent about,” says Kristina, “she listens to the good and the bad.”

“We all talk several times a day, a least once a day,” says Andrea, “so I think communication is the biggest key in any relationship whether it be with your mom or anybody else.”

Debra tells me, “We’re all just very close and we have very special bond between the three of us”