Nurses Week with Mothers Day twist

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – See how a local nurse leads the way for her daughter and daughter-in-law to both become nurses.

“I think if anyone knows me, and what people often say about me is that they know the love I have and the passion I have for nursing,” said Debra Marranci, Mother, RN at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Debra Marranci has been a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years. She got into nursing after watching her grandmother, and the passion she had for the operating room. And she had hopes that her passion would be passed down to her children.

“As I grew up just don’t know anything else that I would be. I’ve always watched my mom and seen my mom and heard her stories so I Honestly have no idea what other paths I would’ve taken,” said Andrea Anderson, Daughter, RN at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

That passion also reached her daughter-in-law…

“Andrea and Debra have both been really positive influences on my life and I just left like that was the path that I wanted to follow,” said Kristina Anderson, Daughter-in-law Pediatric Nurse.

Debra’s Daughter, Andrea Anderson and her daughter-in-law, Kristina Anderson, have been nurses for a combined 13 years. They say Debra has been a big part of that, and I asked them how they’d describe Debra in one word.

“Happy, she’s always happy, she’s always excited,” said Kristina Anderson, Daughter-in-law Pediatric Nurse.

“So I’ll use passionate, she’s passionate about anything and everything she does,” said Andrea Anderson, Daughter, RN at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

And with a family this close, they plan to make -this mom- a proud one by continuing her path as a nurse.

“She’s an encourager and motivator, she listens when you have things to vent about… she listens to the good and the bad,” said Kristina Anderson, Daughter-in-law Pediatric Nurse.

“We all talk several times a day, a least once a day, so I think communication is the biggest key to any relationship whether it be with your mom or anybody else,” said Andrea Anderson, Daughter, RN at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“We’re all just very close and we have a very special bond between the three of us,” said Debra Marranci, Mother, RN at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.