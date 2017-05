AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a robbery suspect.

Officials say just before 10:00 last night, a man entered the AMEX Mart on Tobacco Road and demanded money.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.