AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

43-year-old David Levon Long was last seen by his family on Thursday, May 4th.

Long previously threatened to harm himself.

He is described as being a black man 5’07 and 175lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call ADPS at 803-642-7620