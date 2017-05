HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – According to dispatchers, a structure fire occurred at 5:34 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at a home located on Mims Road in Hephzibah, Ga. at Peach Orchard Road.

There have been no reports of any injuries as of now and firefighters are currently on the scene trying to put out the fire.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more as the story develops.