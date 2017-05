NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — Neko Williams hit a walk-off single in the 8th inning Wednesday night to send Fox Creek to the SCHSL 2A state championship. It’s the first time the Predators will compete in the title series, as they chase the first championship for Fox Creek High School in any sport.

The Predators will host Latta in game one of the best-of-three game title series this Saturday.