Aiken County District 3 Representative calls special town hall to discuss rezoning

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Next week, Aiken County parents have a chance to voice their opinions about rezoning District 3.

In March, Welsey Hightower called a town hall to address rumors about rezoning the area.

Hightower assured parents the rumors were untrue.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the District 3 representative called a second meeting to discuss rezoning his district.

The town hall will be in the auditorium of Midland Valley High on May 18th at 6 p.m.

