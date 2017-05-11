Aiken County taxpayers preparing to pay at the pump for South Carolina road repairs

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Fixing South Carolina roads is going to cost drivers at the pump.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are going up 2 cents each year until 2023, as part of a new law aimed at funding infrastructure repairs.

The back and forth finally ended Wednesday, when state lawmakers voted to override the Governor’s veto of the bill.

“As long as it’s to fix the roads and everything it’s fine with me, because the roads here are really bad.”Aiken County resident Toyia Turner told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Gas taxes haven’t shot-up in South Carolina, in nearly 30 years.

“Carolina by far has the best prices,” said Yellow Cab driver Edward Harden.

That was until the once-dead infrastructure bill, was overruled by lawmakers.

“Well 2 cents on the gallon is not very much.” Timothy Cliett, a Aiken County resident, said. “So I’m not necessarily concerned about that.”

For the next 6 years, the state is going to pocket an extra two-pennies, per gallon, every time you fill up.

This money is going to pay for the much-needed repairs on state roads and bridges.

So orange cones and roadwork signs are going to take over the Palmetto State.

While some drivers are excited to see their tax-dollars go to roadwork, others are worried it’s not totally necessary to burden them with the cost.

“My car will appreciate it,” Cliett told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Yes it’s worth it to me,” said Augusta resident Michael Ledbetter.

“Gas is already expensive enough, so the extra tax on it is probably going to be really difficult for me to pay, because I’m a college student.” College student Cara Odom told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

South Carolinians won’t just pay more at the pump, the law hikes up the price tag on vehicle registrations and the taxes on the sale of cars.

Still, there are incentives included in the bill.

Residents can get back, the extra dollars they spend at the pump, on their tax returns.

“I’ll probably print out a receipt every time I use it,” Turner said, “Since we can use it on our taxes now. Anything that you can use to lower those taxes is good for me.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation estimates it need about $500 million dollars a year to repair the states crumbling infrastructure.

This bill is going to bring in $630 million dollars a year.

The 2 cent gas tax hike, for the next 6 years, begins on July 1st.