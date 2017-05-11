Annual food drive aims to “Stamp out hunger” in the CSRA

[AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- If you’re looking for a way to give back to your local food bank Golden Harvest is making it easier than ever through its Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Postal workers across the CSRA and Golden Harvest food bank will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ food drive that asks participants to place nonperishable items in a bag and leave it by their mailboxes. While on their routes postal workers will pick up the bags and all donations will go to the faith food factory at Golden Harvest. Executive Director Travis McNeal says every donation helps a family in need.

“The reason that we have this food drive this time of the year is because we’re about to go into the summer months, and in the summer months people are taking vacations and they’re busy spending their money. This is when our donations are down for food and money at the food bank. It’s imperative and we depend on this food drive at this time of year,” Mcneal said.

The food drive held on Saturday, May 13th will be the largest single day food drive in the United States. Their goal this year is to collect 150,000 pounds worth of food for families in the CSRA.