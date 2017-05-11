Free “nuggs” for Carter

NEVADA (ABC NEWS) / (WJBF) – Give it up to Carter; the teen that tweeted Wendy’s and asked how many retweets it would take to get free nuggets for life.

The teen was told by Wendy’s that it would take 18 million tweets, and though the teen did not reach Wendy’s goal, he got over 3.5 million retweets on Twitter.

Carter’s 3.5 million retweets broke Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie record that was made a few years ago, but that was enough for Wendy’s.

Carter’s popular hashtag #NuggsforCarter is now the most re-tweeted tweet of all-time.

As a reward for his efforts, Wendy’s gave Carter free “Nuggs” for a year.