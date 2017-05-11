Gunman forces lockdown of hospital

(Louisville, GA)

One man is in jail after in incident at Jefferson Hospital.  It happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon in Louisville, GA.  A news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says officers got  a call about  a man with a gun inside the hospital.  The caller said the man was threatening to hurt his ex-girlfriend.

Officers from the Louisville Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded.  When they got there, officers including the Louisville police chief,  say they saw 48-year-old Geoffrey Rowland of Wrens, Georgia  forcing a woman at gunpoint to the employee parking lot.  Rowland reportedly threatened to kill the woman, the police chief, and himself. 

An officer tased Rowland, and he was taken into custody.  Rowland is in the Jefferson County Jail.  The woman was admitted to the hospital for observation.

The news release says the hospital was put in “lock down” status until officers could be sure that Rowland was acting alone.  No one was injured, no shots were fired, and charges are expected on Friday.

 

 

