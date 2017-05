AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Parks in the City of Aiken will become smoke-free.

Starting on June 1st the City of Aiken will not allow residents or non-residents to smoke inside of city parks.

Those who smoke will have to go elsewhere because restrictions will also be for areas around the immediate entrances to facilities.

The new ordinance will include cigarette, cigars, e-cigs and all forms of smokeless tobacco.