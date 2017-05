AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators responded to the scene of a pedestrian struck on Bobby Jones, Thursday.

The person was hit in the westbound lane of Bobby Jones at Peach Orchard Road.

We’re told they were taken to Augusta University Medical Center ER for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

As of 11:40, the westbound lanes have been closed with just one lane of traffic moving.