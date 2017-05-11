Public mixed on drag strip proposal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It was the walking track at Diamond Lakes that had Roger Evans attention this morning but how does he feel bout Augusta moving forward with a drag race track

‘Yikes,” Evans said.

“Is that on your agenda?”

“Not at all there’s a lot of a things going on downtown like the arts and everything we should be focusing more on that then a drag strip,” he said.

Commissioner Ben Hasan says he wants to focus on building up the city general fund.

“Has the potential to bring in revenue we have to begin the think that way,” Hasan said.

“But to bring in the revenue you’re going to have to have drag race fans are people coming up to you saying I want to go to a drag race?”

“My interest goes back to 2006 I thought it was a great idea then,” said Hasan

But is this a step Augusta is ready to take today.

“I do like drag racing that would be something to bring in money for the city if that is something they think about doing,” said Ustace Farley

“I have no idea I have no interest in a drag strip,” said Pat Major.

“There are quite a few things I could think of then we need more of than a drag strip,” said Evans.

Hasan says before the city commits to the drag strip there would need to be a feasibility study first.

“It would be good because that way they would know if it’s feasible for us to have it here in this community,” said Dr. Patricia Cummings.

Hasan believes all Augusta needs is to do is get started the rest will take care of itself.

“It’s kind of like if you build it they will come I believe that,” said Hasan.