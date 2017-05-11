Thomson coach suspended

(Thomson, GA)

Thomson High School Football coach and teacher Rob Ridings has been suspended following a school board meeting tonight. This comes after complaints from parents that Ridings verbally berated their children. Here’s the news release from the office of McDuffie County Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes:

On Thursday, May 11, 2017, following a comprehensive investigation, the McDuffie County Board of Education voted to suspend the contract of Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay. While the District does not and cannot discuss the specifics of any individual personnel or student action, the District takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously and believes that this consequence is appropriate given the circumstances which involved no use of profanity or physical contact by the employee.