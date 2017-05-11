WJBF Scholar Athletes honored at awards banquet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 32 WJBF Scholar Athletes from the 2016-2017 school year were honored at the Legends Club in Augusta, Ga. on Thursday night.

Jefferson County grad and former NFL star Fernando Velasco was the guest speaker for the event.

Throughout the school year each student’s story aired on WJBF, but didn’t include some of the fun parts of the interviews.

The video is a compilation of each athlete’s response to the question, “If you could have dinner with anyone [dead or alive] who would it be and why?”

Congratulations to the 32 WJBF Scholar Athletes.

KymMya Thomas Cross Creek High School Nyle Grove Augusta Christian School Jessica Powell Augusta Preparatory School Elizabeth McKnight Academy of Richmond County Treshaun Ridley T.W. Josey High School Connor Sweeney Aquinas High School Samantha Nichols Saluda High School Ashlee Chinn Strom Thurmond High School Beth Warnken Wardlaw Academy Rod Culver Fox Creek High School Colin Ulrich Curtis Baptist School Jelani Watson-Gayle Westminster Schools of Augusta Josie Armstrong Harlem High School Dakota Gergen Thomson High School William Johnson Briarwood Academy Destiny Favors Washington-Wilkes Comprehensive High School Mikayla Woodard Lincoln County High School Toniyah Wideman McCormick High School Elijah Brown Westside High School Cydney Delley Evans High School Robert Drew Glenn Hills High School Elizabeth Metress Grovetown high School Whitney Pace Greenbrier High School Karsten Messer Lakeside High School Emily Mullner North Augusta High School Haylie Fittery Midland Valley High School Frelicia Tucker Aiken High School Harold Hilton South Aiken High School Cameron Shiffner Wagener-Salley High School Mikayla Davis Ridge Spring-Monetta High School Emani Mayo Hephzibah High School Grace Coalson Burke County High School