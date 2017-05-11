WJBF Scholar Athletes honored at awards banquet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 32 WJBF Scholar Athletes from the 2016-2017 school year were honored at the Legends Club in Augusta, Ga. on Thursday night.

Jefferson County grad and former NFL star Fernando Velasco was the guest speaker for the event.

Throughout the school year each student’s story aired on WJBF, but didn’t include some of the fun parts of the interviews.

The video is a compilation of each athlete’s response to the question, “If you could have dinner with anyone [dead or alive] who would it be and why?”

 

Congratulations to the 32 WJBF Scholar Athletes.

KymMya Thomas Cross Creek High School
Nyle Grove Augusta Christian School
Jessica Powell Augusta Preparatory School
Elizabeth McKnight Academy of Richmond County
Treshaun Ridley T.W. Josey High School
Connor Sweeney Aquinas High School
Samantha Nichols Saluda High School
Ashlee Chinn Strom Thurmond High School
Beth Warnken Wardlaw Academy
Rod Culver Fox Creek High School
Colin Ulrich Curtis Baptist School
Jelani Watson-Gayle Westminster Schools of Augusta
Josie Armstrong Harlem High School
Dakota Gergen Thomson High School
William Johnson Briarwood Academy
Destiny Favors Washington-Wilkes Comprehensive High School
Mikayla Woodard Lincoln County High School
Toniyah Wideman McCormick High School
Elijah Brown Westside High School
Cydney Delley Evans High School
Robert Drew Glenn Hills High School
Elizabeth Metress Grovetown high School
Whitney Pace Greenbrier High School
Karsten Messer Lakeside High School
Emily Mullner North Augusta High School
Haylie Fittery Midland Valley High School
Frelicia Tucker Aiken High School
Harold Hilton South Aiken High School
Cameron Shiffner Wagener-Salley High School
Mikayla Davis Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
Emani Mayo Hephzibah High School
Grace Coalson Burke County High School

