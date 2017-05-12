Kennedy Circle homicide under investigation

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI and the Thomson Police Department are currently investigating a homicide.

It happened Thursday at a home on the 900 block of Kennedy Circle.

Officers were dispatched to the home just after 5 p.m. on Thursday in regards to shots fired in the area.

Once there, officers 45-year-old Frederick Brooks of Decatur dead in the driveway.

Brooks’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or the GBI Office at 706-595-2575.