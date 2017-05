GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently working on a one rollover accident on Duncan Road and Mustang Drive in Graniteville, S.C.

The accident happened early Friday morning at 5:05 a.m. and according to Aiken County Dispatchers, injuries have been reported.

At this time there are no reports on the extent of the injuries or the number of passengers.

WJBF News Channel 6 will have more as the story develops.