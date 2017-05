AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are clearing the scene after a pedestrian was hit early Friday morning.

The accident happened on Hitchcock Parkway, near Rinehart Way. Traffic is temporarily blocked in that area.

Aiken Public Safety says they received the call at 1:49 a.m.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.

