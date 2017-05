COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Aiken girls soccer team won its first-ever state championship with a 1-1 (4-2 PKs) victory over Chapin in the SCHSL 4A title game on Friday night.

Senior goaltender Makenzie Cude made two saves in the shootout, while the Thoroughbreds converted on all four of their attempts.

Check out the video below to see the entire penalty shootout.