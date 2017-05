AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety is investigating a shooting at a local business on Saturday afternoon.

Several rounds of shots were fired at the In and Out Shop on Laurens Street and Columbia Avenue.

The window of the store was shattered.

Investigators say a nearby car was also struck, but the passenger was not hurt.

At this time, A.D.P.S. is reviewing security video.

