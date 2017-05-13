American Flags display at Platt’s Funeral Home honor fallen soldiers

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a day set to keep tradition alive.

On Saturday morning, member of the Elks Lodge and volunteers from the local Young Marines took the time to help with the yearly flag display at Platt’s Funeral home on Belair Road.

For decades, Bill Barnett put out American flags in honor of Memorial Day.

He died a year ago, but his grandson took over the tradition.

“Memorial Day was very important to him because it truly honored some of our fallen soldiers,” said Jonathan Gilmore. “As you’re going by Belair Road, you just happen to take a look at Platt’s Funeral home and you see this display of flags. It brings a lot of positive memories.”

Gilmore says he hopes to continue his grandfather’s tradition for years to come.