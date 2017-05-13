Date set for official groundbreaking of Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center

By Published:
Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The official groundbreaking for the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center set for next week.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the ceremony will be Monday at 10 a.m.

Earlier this year, officials announced construction would begin in June.

The $50 million dollar facility will be built on the old Golf and Gardens property near 11th and Reynolds Street.

In February, Augusta University announced it will be move its cyber program to the 150-thousand square foot facility.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

