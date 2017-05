AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Lexington Legends broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Augusta in game one of their four-game series on Saturday.

Game two is Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Stephen Woods Jr. (2-2, 2.77) will start for the GreenJackets, while Jace Vines (2-2, 1.78) will start for Lexington.