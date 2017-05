Related Coverage Dogs delight at Boss Hog Cook-Off

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Boss Hog Cook-Off continued in Burke County on Saturday.

For the last 12 years, barbecue cooks from around the country come together for the big competition.

The overall grand BBQ Champion was the Boog-a-Lou Smoke Crew from Crawfordville, Fl.

Second place went the CSRA’s very own Killer B’s BBQ from Evans, Ga.

Congrats to both winners.

