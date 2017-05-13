Law enforcement teach Drivers Ed course to local teens, furthers defensive driving education

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday, a course was held at Daniel Field that took Drivers Education a step further.

Organizers say the course is designed and taught by police officers.

They say they want to make sure teens can drive defensively, so they can stay safe on the road and arrive home alive.

“Let’s take the teen, let’s raise the standards, let’s give them better training and with that, we’ll see a reduction in the number of teen fatalities.” Woodrow Gains, the instructor, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

A completion certificate was given to each student at end of class.