Law enforcement teach Drivers Ed course to local teens, furthers defensive driving education

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday, a course was held at Daniel Field that took Drivers Education a step further.

Organizers say the course is designed and taught by police officers.

They say they want to make sure teens can drive defensively, so they can stay safe on the road and arrive home alive.

“Let’s take the teen, let’s raise the standards, let’s give them better training and with that, we’ll see a reduction in the number of teen fatalities.” Woodrow Gains, the instructor, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

A completion certificate was given to each student at end of class.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s