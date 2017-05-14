Leaving The Lake: Looking back at 30 Years of baseball at Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – I grew up on minor league baseball.

As a kid growing up in Columbus, Georgia baseball was my life (not much has changed other than the location). While my passion was, and still is, the Atlanta Braves, closer to home we had the Class-AA affiliate of the Houston Astros playing at old Golden Park on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

Yes, Columbus was playing baseball on the river 30-plus years before Project Jackson. Unfortunately whoever designed the whole thing had the ballpark facing the wrong way. So instead of a beautiful view of the water you had a less-than-beautiful view of the Columbus Coliseum and the empty, expansive fairgrounds that only came to life for one week in the fall.

But I didn’t care which way the stadium faced.

The park could have faced directly into an unknown dimension in which Santa Claus, The Easter Bunny and The Tooth Fairy handed out mountains of candy and ice cream and I wouldn’t have known because I never took my eyes off the field. During those days the Astros featured future major leaguer Gerald Young and, more prominently, future National League Most Valuable Player Ken Caminiti. Caminiti was a man among boys. My Dad and I decided he was the best player we’d ever seen in person. Granted, at my age he was one of the ONLY players I’d ever seen play in person. I still have a broken bat he used in a game there sitting in a closet at my parents’ home near Atlanta. The tragic turn his life and career took still saddens me because I think he could have been one of the best ever if he could have stayed clean.

But back to the lecture at hand: Minor league baseball is as much in my blood as baseball itself. So when I came to Augusta shortly after college I was delighted to find out there was a minor league team here. Over the years I’ve encountered others in sports media for whom endless summer nights at Lake Olmstead Stadium became a grind. But I’ve enjoyed most every moment I’ve spent there during my time in Augusta.

I firmly believe every minute spent at a ballpark is better than a minute spent just about anywhere else.

I covered the GreenJackets closely during my years as Sports Director at WJBF. During that time future Major League greats Dustin Pedroia, Pablo Sandoval, Hanley Ramirez and Madison Bumgarner came through Lake Olmstead as members of the Boston Red Sox and, later, San Francisco Giants organizations. I enjoyed it very much. But I’ll let you in on a little secret. Every now and then someone will ask me why I stopped doing sports and started doing news. The answer is simple: I wanted to be a fan again.

These days I get to sit in the stands at Lake Olmstead Stadium and watch the game the way I did all those many years ago at Golden Park in Columbus. The way it was meant to be watched: with peanuts and cracker jacks, not a camera and microphone.

But ever so often my two career paths intersect. When I was asked to do a “Special Report” this month on any topic that struck my fancy I thought and thought and had a few ideas and then realized the story I really wanted to tell was right under my nose. After this season the GreenJackets will say goodbye to Lake Olmstead Stadium and move across the river to their new ballpark/village in North Augusta. There’s been so much talk about the future part of me felt like we were forgetting the past. So I wanted to sit down with those to whom the old park has meant the most over these last 30 years and hear their stories.

You will hear from my WJBF colleague Scott Skadan, who is basically the “voice” of the GreenJackets. He’s spent most of the last 20 years as the public address announcer at Lake Olmstead Stadium. You’ll hear from two season ticket holders who have been there since the day professional baseball returned to Augusta in 1988. And you’ll hear from a former GreenJacket-turned-major leaguer in whose heart Lake Olmstead Stadium holds a special place that transcends baseball.

There is a lot of excitement about what the future holds for the GreenJackets and baseball in the CSRA when the “Baseball Village” opens next year in North Augusta. But first, let’s give the old ballpark its due. Many of us have shared a lot of great memories there.

Please join me for my Special Report: “Leaving The Lake”, Monday at 6pm on WJBF NewsChannel 6.