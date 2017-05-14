North Augusta hosting ‘Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The city of North Augusta is hosting a ‘Household Hazardous Waste Collection’ event next weekend.

The collection day gives people a chance to clean out the garage, sheds and cabinets of waste that’s not suitable to just toss in the garbage.

It’s on Sat., May 20th, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Augusta Kroger on Knox Ave.

The city is accepting all household hazardous wastes except: explosives, biological/medical, or radioactive wastes.

Acceptable wastes:

Acids

Aerosols

Caustics

Engine fluids

Flammable liquids

Florescent bulbs

Herbicides

Fertilizers

Cleaning fluids

Motor oil

Paint

Pesticides

Solvents

Stains

Used batteries

Thermometer

Other household chemicals