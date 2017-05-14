North Augusta hosting ‘Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The city of North Augusta is hosting a ‘Household Hazardous Waste Collection’ event next weekend.
The collection day gives people a chance to clean out the garage, sheds and cabinets of waste that’s not suitable to just toss in the garbage.
It’s on Sat., May 20th, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Augusta Kroger on Knox Ave.
The city is accepting all household hazardous wastes except: explosives, biological/medical, or radioactive wastes.
Acceptable wastes:
- Acids
- Aerosols
- Caustics
- Engine fluids
- Flammable liquids
- Florescent bulbs
- Herbicides
- Fertilizers
- Cleaning fluids
- Motor oil
- Paint
- Pesticides
- Solvents
- Stains
- Used batteries
- Thermometer
- Other household chemicals