North Augusta hosting ‘Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The city of North Augusta is hosting a ‘Household Hazardous Waste Collection’ event next weekend.

The collection day gives people a chance to clean out the garage, sheds and cabinets of waste that’s not suitable to just toss in the garbage.

It’s on Sat., May 20th, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Augusta Kroger on Knox Ave.

The city is accepting all household hazardous wastes except: explosives, biological/medical, or radioactive wastes.

Acceptable wastes: 

  • Acids
  • Aerosols
  • Caustics
  • Engine fluids
  • Flammable liquids
  • Florescent bulbs
  • Herbicides
  • Fertilizers
  • Cleaning fluids
  • Motor oil
  • Paint
  • Pesticides
  • Solvents
  • Stains
  • Used batteries
  • Thermometer
  • Other household chemicals

