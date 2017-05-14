Raw Footage: Dogs serving our country

(Augusta, GA)

Check out this raw footage from our upcoming special report on military dogs. I spent time at Fort Gordon with these elite animals. They can sniff out suspicious substances. They can attack those who are trying to hurt us. They are more than just our furry friends. They are viewed as true soldiers by the men and women who depend on them everyday. They have served right here on post. They have worked in Afghanistan. They have even served as part of the protective force for the president. The footage you’ll see here is during some of the training sessions on post. Don’t miss the full story this Thursday at 6pm on WJBF NewsChannel 6.