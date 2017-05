GEORGIA (WJBF) –¬†Snake bites are on the rise in the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Poison Control Center has received more than 55 snake bite calls so far this year.

Poison Control doctors got their first snakebite call during the first week of January, which is very early compared to most years.

More than a third of the phone calls are for Copperhead bites.

Doctors say if you’re bitten by a snake, the best antidote is to get to the nearest emergency room for treatment.