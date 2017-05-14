Unisys global security expert addresses latest ransomware attack

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Augusta is playing a huge role in the global defense of critical infrastructure. The Unisys Cyber Intelligence Center is located in Augusta and this morning, it’s suggesting three tips to protect your data against the latest round of ransomware, which was launched Friday.

Ransomware is a new style of cyber attack that started about a year ago. Instead of stealing or destroying your data, it encyrpyts all of your files and says it you want it back, it will cost you about $500.

Unisys Chief Trust Officer, Tom Patterson, says earlier in the year Wikileaks published a devastating code.

“It said anybody can copy this code and use it and lay out your own attacks and try to get money. And that’s exactly what’s happening now.”

The global security expert says there are three things everyone needs to do Monday morning to protect yourself and your files:

1. Back up all of your files.

2. Update your security patches. (When you get those messages about updating your security, click YES.)

3. Segment your networks (for companies, not individuals).

