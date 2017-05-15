Beyond the headlines with Congressman Jody Hice

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — From the overhaul of Obamacare to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, there are plenty of headlines coming out of our nation’s capital. Some of those headlines have caused concern for citizens; that is why we were pleased to sit down with Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th District to talk about what is happening in DC and across America.

On May 4 the House of Representatives passed the American Heath Care Act (AHCA), which would replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) known as Obamacare. Congressman Hice admits that the AHCA is not perfect, but believes that it is a good first step in repairing what some consider damage from the ACA. The congressman feels strongly about lowering costs for the American people while also protecting those that have pre-existing conditions – things that he feels are critical to the future of the country.

Congressman Hice is also candid in his initial reaction to learning about James Comey’s firing, telling us, “Honestly I found out about it totally in a casual conversation like this. Someone just said, ‘What do you think about Comey?’ And I said, ‘What about Comey?’ And they said, ‘He was just fired.’ So I pulled out my phone and looked, and sure enough… You know my immediate thoughts, to be quite honest, were question marks. Like what’s behind this? What has come up that I was not aware of?”

We also spoke with Congressman Hice about the Religious Liberty Executive Order signed by President Trump, cyber security, and how he feels the president has done in his first 100 days in office.

We hope you enjoy the interview and find it informative. We also encourage you to submit your ideas to us for future editions of the show.

Part 2

