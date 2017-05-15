Commissioner defends in-house demo program plan

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) About 100 homes abandoned homes in Hyde Park will be demolished to make way for a storm pond, and some say it would be a good place to start to test an in house city demolition program using inmates and city equipment to save money

“We need to have a program that will allow us the opportunity to remove a great number of houses while bankrupting a program where we only get a few,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

But before Hyde Park becomes a demolition testing ground it’s become a battle ground of those opposed to creating an in house demolition program.

“Let’s do what’s best for August and egos and all that need to step aside now every time I’ve seen what happens in house sometimes it’s not good,” said Commissioner Grady Smith.

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle blasted the idea, saying Administrator Janice Jackson only worked with Commissioners Sias and Hasan before bringing the plan to the rest of the board.

“This is a problem for me and it’s probably a problem for the rest of my colleagues because we keep getting caught off guard and I don’t have your undivided attention madam administrator,” said Guilfoyle.

“We discussed this on the ninth of May it came out on the agenda for all commissioners and every one to see on the 21st of April I didn’t get one call except maybe from Commissioner Hasan about this agenda item it didn’t catch anyone by surprise to say that is totally disingenuous and dis honest so no one was caught by surprise,” said Sias.

“If we’re going to work together lets work together as a unit as a whole as a team,” said Guilfoyle.

Three demolition contractors are scheduled to address the commission at Tomorrow’s meeting to speak against the city starting its own program Commissioner Sias says the contractors are just looking out for their own interests.