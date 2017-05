CSRA (WJBF) – A local coroner is facing charges.

A Georgia State Trooper says Taliaferro County Coroner Milton Alexander is charged with DUI, after he showed up drunk at the scene of an accident.

The trooper says Alexander was called to a deadly accident on I-20 in Taliaferro County on Sunday.

He says Alexander showed signs of being impaired and failed field sobriety tests.