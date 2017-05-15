Man wanted in two assault cases, Cedar Grove Apartments and Allen Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with two aggravated assault cases.

31-year-old Rodney Donquail Ivey is wanted in connection with two incidents that happened Monday on Peters Road in the Allen Homes Housing Area.

Ivey is also wanted in connection with an incident that happened at Cedar Grove Apartments on Richmond Hill Road.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.